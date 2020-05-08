LITCHFIELD—Robert Modica Sr., 83, died April 25 at home.
Born in Yonkers, New York, he was a son of the late Thomas and Catherine Nodell Modica.
Robert was a member of Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church and former golfer at Litchfield Country Club.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Judy (Salzarulo), and his brother Thomas.
Survivors include sons Robert Modica Jr. and partner Jennifer Gleba of Peekskill, New York,and Daniel Modica and wife Susan of Burlington, New Jersey; daughter Patty Bailey and husband Arnold of Newport, Tennessee; grandchildren Michael Young and wife Leah, Deanna Modica, Bryant Bailey and Katelyn Bailey and great-grandchildren Logan and Ryker Young.
