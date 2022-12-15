Robert Leo Cooper
AYNOR-Funeral services for Robert Leo Cooper, 82, will be held Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. in Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Becky Jones and the Rev. Kenny Rabon. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Cooper, husband of Linda C. Cooper, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 13.
Born May 4,1940 in Aynor, Mr. Cooper was the son of the late Walter Cooper and the late Myrtle Lee Edwards Cooper. He was a graduate of Aynor High School and a member of Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mr. Cooper was retired from SCETV where he was employed as an electrical engineer.
Mr. Cooper is survived by his wife of 63.5 years, Linda C. Cooper; his children, Pamela (Steve) Gillig, Danny Robert and Nancy Cooper, Robert Leo II and Andrea Cooper; grandchildren, Cami Gillig, Bryson (Ashley) Gillig, Daniel (Nicole) Cooper, Corey Cooper, Allison (Patrick) Condon, Jackson Cooper; great-grandchildren, Leo Gillig, Case Gillig, Kendyl Cooper and Landon Cooper; a sister, Reba and Kenneth Rabon; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was predeceased by a brother Billy Cooper.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
