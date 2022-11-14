Robert Lee Roberson Jr.
Funeral services, with Military Honors, for Robert Lee Roberson Jr., 89, were held Nov. 7 in Hickory Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Denis McCory and the Rev. Robbin King officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Roberson passed away Nov. 3.
Born Feb. 4, 1933 in Batesburg, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Roberson Sr. and Ottie Houser Roberson. Mr. Roberson was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and a former Mason. He served as choir director and did lay preaching around the community.
Mr. Roberson faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, watching westerns and reading books, but he especially loved Jesus.
Along with his parents, Mr. Roberson was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kristy.
Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Barbara Roberson; five children, Robert Lee Roberson III (Stephanie), Dawn Gray, Wendy Blair (Timmy), Wanda Farnham and Kayla Stuckey; 11 grandchildren, Jodi, Jade, Craig, Cory, Brittany, Brandy, Devin, Joshua, Ashley, Dale and Brandon; 18 great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Tinsley, Alexis, Aubree, Chevy, Jackson, Harlyn, Levi, Grayson, Claire, Jaden, Jasper, Rain, Kaydon, Chloe, Southern, Gunner and Willow; and three siblings, Sybil Parsons, Arnold Roberson and Barbara Williams.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Roberson’s honor to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 2710 S.C. 905, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
