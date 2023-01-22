Robert Lee Miller
MYRTLE BEACH-Robert Lee Miller, 77, passed away Jan. 19.
Born in Dearborn, Mich., he was a son of the late George Jacob and Deane Wilds Miller.
He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from General Motors as a finance manager with more than thirty years of service. Robert was an avid golfer and a member of Celebration Presbyterian Church. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was predeceased by one brother, Ronald George Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Linda C. Miller of Myrtle Beach; and two sons, Chris Miller and Sean Miller (Julie) of Riverview, Fla.
Services will be private.
The family requests that memorials be sent to a charity of one’s choice.
