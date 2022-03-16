Robert Lee Holmes
Funeral services for Robert Lee Holmes, 79, will be held March 18 at 2 p.m. in Good Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. John Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Holmes passed away March 15.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Dillon Thomas Holmes Sr. and the late Beulah Ellen Lee Holmes. He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church in Conway. He dearly loved his church and church family. Prior to retirement, he was employed with Walmart in Conway, and he had been a farmer. He loved working in the yard and in his garden.
Surviving are his sister, Jeanette Holmes Todd (Levern) of Conway; one nephew, Darwin Todd (Janice) of Atlanta, Ga.; two great-nephews, Duncan Todd and Henry Todd; one great-niece, Violet Todd; and four cousins, Richard Harris of Conway, Elaine Hewitt, Sandy Ligon and Joe Lee of Myrtle Beach.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday.
Memorials may be sent to Good Hope Baptist Church, 6101 Privetts Road, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
