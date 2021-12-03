Robert Lyle Flynt
A graveside service and burial for Robert Lyle Flynt, 81, took place Nov. 23 in New Hope Presbyterian Churchyard in Winnabow, N.C., where Mr. Flynt was a member.
Mr. Flynt of Leland, N.C., passed away in New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C. He was a native of Laurel, Miss., and a U.S. Air Force veteran, and he retired from International Paper Company. He was the son of Ernest Arnold Flynt and Annie Grace Wilson Flynt.
Mr. Flynt was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Evelyn “Dolores” Brown Flynt, a native of Conway; and their daughter, Melanie Lynette Flynt Lokers.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Charlotte Ann Matthews Flynt; and his son and daughter from his first marriage, Winston McLaurin Flynt and Pennie Antoinette Flynt Dziembowski of Leland, N.C.
