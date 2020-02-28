CONWAY—Funeral services for Robert L. Anderson Sr., 85, were held Feb. 21 at in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor James Mew and Pastor Tommy Fairfax officiating.
Burial followed in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Anderson passed away Feb. 18 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 2, 1934, in Horry County, a son of the late Marsden Howard and Ellen Ludlam Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by daughter Virginia Anderson Cooper and siblings D.D. Anderson, Winston Anderson, Bill Anderson and the Rev. Carl Anderson.
He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend to all.
During his life, he enjoyed reading and studying his Bible and serving his Lord and Savior. Anderson also enjoyed teaching Sunday school for many years.
He is survived by wife Earline Rabon Anderson; children Robert L. “RJ” Anderson Jr. (Gail), Jo Ann Johnson (Bill) and Helen Gore (Ricky); son-in-law Mack Junior Cooper; grandchildren Bryan Anderson (Stacie), Ginger Cooper, Jason Cooper (Brittany), Robin Crawford (Victor), Paul Johnson (Cassie), Heather Fogle (Blake) and Derek Gore; 17 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International,
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory of Conway was in charge of arrangements.
