Robert Brooks Kapps
LORIS-Robert Brooks “Bobby” Kapps, 63, passed away April 1 following an illness. Bobby was born Jan. 16, 1958, in Loris to Dr. L.B. Kapps and Sallie Lathrop Kapps.
Bobby had a caring heart for people and truly loved his family and friends very much. He worked for Regal Cutting Tools for more than 30 years and was a member of the Loris First United Methodist Church.
Survivors, including his mother of Loris, are his three sons, Patrick Kapps, Derek Kapps and Alec Kapps of Worthington, Ohio; brother, Kenny Kapps and his wife Debbie of Denver, N.C.; sister, Sallie Kapps Dalton and her husband Jerry of Loris; and sister-in-law, Beth Kapps of Mooresville, N.C.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to his cousin, Jean Ellen Duke, for her kindness and unwavering support through the years.
In addition to his father, Bobby was predeceased by his brother, Larry Kapps.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future time.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
