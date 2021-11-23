Robert Johnson
Funeral services for Robert Johnson, 71, will be held Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Billy Ray Cribb officiating.
Mr. Johnson passed away Nov. 20 at his residence.
Born June 12, 1950 in Fort Sill, Okla., he was the son of the late Ed and Maggie Williamson Johnson. Mr. Johnson retired from the City of Myrtle Beach as director of equipment maintenance. He loved fishing, hunting and anything outdoors. Mr. Johnson will be remembered as someone who enjoyed helping people.
Surviving are five siblings, Carolyn Johnson Lykins of Myrtle Beach, Teresa Diane Johnson of Myrtle Beach, Dennis L. Johnson of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Mary Ann Lathan of Myrtle Beach and Roger Johnson of Myrtle Beach; two children, Melinda Allyson Knowles and Matthew Ryan Knowles of Myrtle Beach; and two grandchildren, Camden Christopher Dayton and Rhyan Brooke Knowles.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
