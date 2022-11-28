Robert John Burge
Robert John Burge, 76, of North Myrtle Beach, passed away Nov. 15, with his wife Jan by his side.
Bob and his twin brother, Peter Burge, were born June 29, 1946, in Paterson, N.J., to the late Josephine Ann (Hogan) and Robert Burge.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jan (Houck); sons, Erin and Andrew; and daughters-in-law, Courtney and Michelle. His five grandchildren are Jonathan Seierstad of Norway, Wyatt and Will Burge of Conway and Ayla and Piper Burge of Weaverville, N.C. His siblings, twin Pete Burge, and sister, Barbara Lyndrup, live in Florida.
He was predeceased by a brother, David Burge of Las Vegas.
Bob was a 1970 graduate of Ohio State University and spent his career in sales and marketing for several large multinational corporations.
A private, family gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach. Call (843) 294-0011.
