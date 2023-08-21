Robert John “Bobby” Sillsbury Jr.
Robert John “Bobby” Sillsbury Jr., 37, of Myrtle Beach passed away Aug. 17 unexpectedly from a heart attack with his loving family by his side.
Bobby’s wife, Ashley, was his high school sweetheart, soul mate and love of his life. They started dating in September 2003 and married on July 24, 2005. They just celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. The love Bobby and Ashley had for each other is something most people search a lifetime for and still never get the chance to experience.
They share two beautiful girls, Kaelyn Elizabeth, 16, and Emma-Grace, 8. They were his everything. There wasn’t a mountain he wouldn’t climb or an ocean he wouldn’t cross for them.
Bobby was the most thoughtful, caring, selfless, person. He had a funny sense of humor and was a jack-of-all-trades. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t build, fix, repair or do. He always found a solution to any problem he’d encounter.
Kaelyn was the apple of his eye. He loved that she was just like him, attitude and all. He was so proud of her and loved watching her grow and advance in boxing, the sport she’s so passionate about. He loves that she’s tough as nails and fearless as can be and I don’t think he met a single person that didn’t hear about how good she is at boxing and how she won her fight against a boy.
Then her first full-contact fight was one of the proudest nights of his life. The smile couldn’t be wiped from his face.
Emma-G, as he called Emma-Grace, was his little princess. He loved listening to her read and would often be amazed at how smart she is and was amazed at some of the words she could pronounce. They spent a lot of time together at the beach and pool. He was so proud of her when he taught her to swim and from the moment those swimmers came off, and he let her go for the first time, it was like she’d been swimming her whole life.
He couldn’t believe how fast she caught on, and in just one day she was swimming like a fish. Bobby was so patient and persistent and always encouraged the girls to keep going because he knew they could do anything they wanted to as long as they never gave up.
His dad was the late Robert John Sillsbury Sr. of Loris.
He is survived by his mother, Maureen Fowler (Roger) of Conway; brother, Andy Tolson of Myrtle Beach; sisters, Jessica Whitener (Johnathan) of Loris, Chelsea Scales of Florence and Brooke Jordan (Austin) of Florence; his nieces and nephews, Serana, Gracelyn, Logan and Corbyn.
Those closest to him included his Aunt Debbie, Uncle Mark, Uncle Scott, mother-in-law, Teresa; cousins, Ayden, Amanda, Landun, Braydun and Blaze, and many more close coworkers and friends.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lewis Crematory Chapel.
Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are handling the arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.