CONWAY—Robert J. Todd, “Papa,” 90, went home to be with the Lord on April 4 at home with his family by his side.
Robert was born on Dec. 2, 1929, in Horry County, a son of the late Tillman Newberry and Mary Ellen Sellers Todd.
Robert was a loving husband, dad and Papa. He loved people and he was well liked by all who met him.
He retired in 1983 from the Smithsonian Institute as an electronic engineer in Washington, D.C. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy doing three tours aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Valley Forge during the Korean War.
He loved gardening, hunting, fishing, being on the water and just being outdoors. He was gifted with the ability to fix anything and loved a challenge. He enjoyed pulling pranks on people, especially his sisters.
He was a member of The Disabled American Veterans and Jackson Masonic Lodge number 53 in Lancaster. Robert was a member of Forestbrook Baptist Church where he was a devoted building and grounds committee member.
He was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years and the love of his life, J. Ruth (Parkman) Todd; daughter Angela R. Todd Keyser (James Jr.) of Waldorf, Maryland; son Robert Bryant Todd of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren Kaitlyn Ruth Keyser of Jackson, Mississippi, Hannah (Tyler) Davison of Loris, Haleigh (Chad) Graff of Myrtle Beach, Korey Todd Keyser of High Spire, Pennsylvania, and Robert Ethan Todd of Charleston and Myrtle Beach; great-grandchildren Jaxsin R. Todd, E. Gavin Davison, Maria L. Graff, Elizabeth A. Graff and Makenzie M. Davison; sisters Willa Gardner of Conway and Bess Kesterson of Gallivants Ferry and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral service was private. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Robert’s name to Forestbrook Baptist Church general fund at2051 Forestbrook Road Myrtle Beach 29588.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
