Robert Chester Hipp
Services for Robert Chester Hipp, 67, will be held May 22 at 2 p.m. in Loris First United Methodist Church with Pastor Bruce Adams officiating. Interment will follow at the Twin City Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hipp, of Loris, died at Grand Strand Regional Hospital in Myrtle Beach after a lengthy hospitalization. Chester was a lifelong resident of Loris and a devoted member of the Loris First United Methodist Church, where he served as president of the United Methodist Men.
In his young adulthood he worked in his father’s business, the Carolina Furniture Company. He later became an accomplished professional photographer.
He was predeceased by his parents, James Chester (J.C.) and Edith B. Hipp of Loris, and by his daughter, Anna Hipp. He is survived by his sister, Carol Hipp Rahmani, of Raleigh, N.C.; and by his beloved canine, Winston.
The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall beginning at 12:30 p.m. Hardwick Funeral Home in Loris is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., Loris 29569.
