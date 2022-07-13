Robert Frances Lester
LORIS-Funeral services for Robert Frances Lester, 81, will be held July 14 at 11 a.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Cartrette officiating. Committal services will be private
Mr. Lester passed away July 11 in McLeod Loris Hospital.
Born Oct. 29, 1940 in Welch, W.Va., he was the son of the late Johnny Lucas Lester and the late Madeline Donald Lester.
Mr. Lester was a member of Clarendon Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sister, Peggy Lester Tyler of Loris; and special friends, Larry Rhode and wife Shelia.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Lester was predeceased by his sister, Sonya Floyd.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his nurse, Wanda Dawson, and his pastor, the Rev. Bobby Cartrette, for their compassionate care.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to Thursday’s services.
Please sign Mr. Lester's online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com
