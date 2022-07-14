Robert Earl “Bobby” Tyler
Funeral services for Robert Earl Tyler, 66, will be held July 16 at 10 a.m. in Cane Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Alvin Jackson officiating. Committal services will follow in Cane Branch Cemetery.
Mr. Tyler passed away July 9 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Feb. 15, 1956 in Fort Benning, Ga., he was the son of Annie Bess Stevens Tyler and the late Austin Clifford Tyler.
Mr. Tyler was an avid gardener; he loved old cars, especially his Corvette and drag racing. He attended Cane Branch Baptist Church and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Survivors, including his mother, are his wife of twenty-six years, Angela Tyler; two sons, Robbie Tyler of Aynor and Michael Harrington and his wife Stephanie of Conway; three daughters, Candice Ché Tyler Scott of Conway, Melissa Johnson and her husband Dustin of Clayton, N.C. and Olivia Shai Souza of Loris; five grandchildren, Oliver Johnson, Christian Harrington, Abbey Redmond, Lane Scott and Jasmine Williamson; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Eddie C. Tyler of Loris and Danny Joe Tyler and his wife Cathie of Conway; mother-in-law, Mary Frances Stevens and her husband Jerry of Conway; father-in-law, Jerry Poteat of Greensboro, N.C.; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family; and two special dogs, Trixie and Peanut.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday morning at the church.
Please sign Mr. Tyler’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
