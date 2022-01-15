Roger Dale Tyler
Funeral services for Roger Dale Tyler, 63, will be held Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Robert Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Tyler passed away Jan. 11 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born June 7, 1958 in Horry County, he was a son of Evangeline Tyler and the late Johnny P. Tyler.
Mr. Tyler was a loving husband, father, Papa and brother. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, riding horses and spending quality time on his John Deere Tractor. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Hucks Tyler; one son, Johnny D. Tyler; one daughter, Bridgett T. Williamson (Keith); siblings, Ronnie L. Tyler, Phil Tyler, Mitchell Barnhill, Jimmy Barnhill, Randy Jordan, Wendell Jordan (Rose), Sherry McCrea (Steve), Judy Daniels, JoAnn Johnson, Cindy J. Lantrip, Tammy Jordan and Christina Gasque; four grandchildren, Kayli Williamson, Kaison Williamson, Mason Tyler and Cayden Hucks, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
