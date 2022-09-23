Robert Colon Phipps Jr.,
LORIS-Funeral services for Robert Colon Phipps Jr., 83, will be held Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Caines and Pastor Alvin Jackson officiating. Committal services will be held in Holly Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Phipps passed away Sept. 21 surrounded by his loving family.
Born April 14, 1939 in Loris, he was the son of the late Robert Colon Phipps Sr., and the late Martha Causey Phipps. He graduated from Loris High School.
Mr. Robert was a retired farmer, an avid sportsman and a longtime member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He was a past member of Loris Lodge 205 A.F.M., former member of the S.C. Sweet Potato Board and former winner of the Horry County Soil Conservation Award. He was also active in agricultural research through Clemson University.
Survivors include his three children, Robbie Ash Munden and her husband Michael, Randall C. Phipps and his wife Ann, Gina Phipps Anderson and her husband Jody; three grandchildren Christopher C. Phipps and his wife Danielle, Madison J. Franco and her husband Seth and Reid C. Phipps; four great-grandchildren, Cayson C. Phipps, Sawyer K. Franco, Leo M. Franco and C. Nolan Phipps; and beloved sister, Jeanette P. Rentz.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Phipps was predeceased by his wife, Lurene Causey Phipps; daughter, Lisa Anne Phipps; and granddaughter, Alexis Grey Davis.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Saturday in Macedonia Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Holly Hill Cemetery Fund, 3301 Daisy Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mr. Phipps’ online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
