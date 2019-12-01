MYRTLE BEACH—Robert C. "Grampy" Wheeler, 87, passed away Nov. 18 at Grand Strand Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 6, 1932, in Warrensburg, New York, he was the son of the late Frederick E. and Madeline Branch Wheeler.
Robert loved golf and NASCAR.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
He was a proud papermaker who worked at Finch Pruyn Paper Mill for 40 years, retiring in 1992 as paper production superintendant.
Robert was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by great-grandson Christopher Ramsey; brothers Frederick (Bud) Wheeler and William Elwood and sister Margie Brown.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Beverly; sons David (Elaine) Wheeler of Fort Edward, New York, and Daniel (Colleen) Wheeler of South Glens Falls, New York; daughter Debra Ramsey of Conway; grandchildren Paul Ramsey and Alex, Beverly, Molly, Maddy and Bobby Wheeler; great-grandchildren Payten, Jordyn, Maddyn, McKenna, Meggan, Leah and Austin; brother Ricky; sisters Caroline and Patty and his loving companion Snoopy who seems lost without him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
