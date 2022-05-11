Robert “Bobby” Lee Davis Sr.

A graveside service for Robert “Bobby” Lee Davis Sr., 84, will be held May 12 at 11 a.m. in Free Worship Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Dock Skipper and Dr. Jeffrey L. Gaskins, with visitation following the service.

Mr. Davis passed away peacefully at home on May 9 with his wife of 56 years, Ethel Davis, by his side.

Bobby was born Aug. 19, 1937 to the late Cleveland and Nina Davis. He served in the S.C. National Guard, retired from Coburg Dairy after 27 years of service, and completed his employment with an 18-year career with Southern Asphalt. He was a faithful member of North Conway Baptist Church as long as his health permitted.

In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by his sons, Robby Davis and Brett Davis and his wife Sandy; as well as his favorite grandson, Braxton Davis.

Bobby is also survived by his sister, Paralee Vereen; his brother, Jim Davis and his wife Harriette; and many other special extended family members and friends.

The family would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to a special sister-in-law and friend, Lou Culler, for her dedication to Bobby during his sickness.

Memorial donations may be made to North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, SC 29526.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.