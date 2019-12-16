MYRTLE BEACH—Robert “Bob” William Crum, 60, passed away at home on Nov. 29, surrounded by his family and his very special caregiver April after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was born Feb. 26, 1959, in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, to the late Robert and Diane Crum.
He was preceded in death by his loving grandmother Erna Kachelein.
He grew up in Cleveland and Avon Lake, Ohio. He was employed at AVX Corp. in Myrtle Beach until 2009. Prior to that he worked at Garden City Beach Wear and Sting RAY skim boards.
He is survived by wife Janet; son Robert Charles and granddaughter Kaitlyn Leah Crum of Socastee.
Bob was a loving husband, father and papa. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He was a very sweet, kind man. Always willing to help anyone.
A memorial service was held at Goldfinch Funeral Home Beach Chapel on Dec. 11. Burial was at Knotts Family Cemetery in West Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1105 48th Ave. N. Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.