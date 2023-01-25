Robert “Bob” Paitsel
A funeral mass for Robert “Bob” Paitsel, 75, will be held Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Paitsel passed away Jan. 23.
Born in Kempten, Germany, he was a son of the late Linwood William and Hildegard Fink Paitsel. He was a US Air Force veteran. Mr. Robert moved to Horry County in 1989 to take care of his mother after his father’s passing. He attended St. James Catholic Church.
Mr. Paitsel was predeceased by his wife, Doris S. Nobles; and two brothers, Erwin Fank and Michael William Paitsel Sr.
Surviving are one son, Glenn Paitsel (Kelly) of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Gillian Paitsel and Madisen Paitsel; one great-grandchild, Leila; one sister-in-law, Susanna “Susie” Paitsel of Conway; one nephew, Michael E. Paitsel Jr. of Conway; one niece, Michelle Sue Paitsel of Myrtle Beach; great-nephews, Alec Paitsel of Conway and Ethan Kittle of Myrtle Beach; great-nieces, Alicia Paitsel of Wilmington and Violet Paitsel of Conway; stepdaughter, Regina “Bird” Wasser (Bill) of Summerville; three stepsons, Mike Nobles and Ricky Nobles of Aynor and Greg Nobles of Pawleys Island; and stepgrandchildren, Bryce Wasser of Summerville, Brantley Wasser of Greenville and Blair Wasser of Summerville.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be sent to St. James Catholic Church Building Fund, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.