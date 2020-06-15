MYRTLE BEACH—Robert “Bob” Brian Douglas, born 1940, died June 5.
He was the son of the late Earle and Hattie Douglas.
Bob is survived by his adoring wife Linda (Avitable) Douglas; daughters Christine Freeman and husband Darrell and Beth Douglas and grandchildren Robert James McDonald, Christopher Thomas Freeman and Meagan Leigh Freeman.
He is predeceased by brothers Earle and Frank and sister Doreen Fiengo.
He was so very proud of his two daughters and was devoted to his grandchildren.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
We will dearly miss him.
Bob was so proud of being a Marine, he would always say, “Once a Marine always a Marine.”
He worked for many years at Yale University, where he was introduced to the world of computers. He later worked for FRM, traveling to many different universities, training people on computers for energy management. He earned many letters of recognition of which he was very proud.
When he wasn't working, he loved music and acting at the community theater. He enjoyed camping, boating, skiing and karaoke.
A memorial service will be held at 11a.m., June 12, at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and Inlet Oaks Assisted Living at 1227 SC Rt. 707 Murrells Inlet, SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.