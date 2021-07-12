Robert Lewis Atwater Jr.
Robert “Bob” Lewis Atwater Jr., 71, went home to be with the Lord and Savior July 10 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Aug. 29, 1949 in Columbia, he was a son of the late Robert Lewis Atwater Sr. and Kathleen Sullivan Atwater.
He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, papa and friend, who will be missed dearly.
Robert was an avid coin collector for many years. He was a very talented musician, especially with all string instruments.
Robert was a very simple man who cherished the simplest things in life. One of his daily rituals was going to Bojangles to socialize with his friends.
He loved spending time with all of his puppies, Sandy, Murphy, JoJo, Orlando and Sadie.
Mr. Atwater is survived by his children, Aaron Gray Atwater and his wife April of Conway, David Alan Atwater and his wife Kathey of Myrtle Beach and Mindy Atwater Bresnahan and her husband David of Clayton, N.C.; his sister, Kathi Ashbridge and her husband George of Columbia; grandchildren, Michael Atwater (Hayley), Bridget Atwater Foster (Joseph), Justin Bresnahan, Madison Atwater, Ashley Bresnahan and Lucas Atwater; great-grandchildren, Caroline Grace Atwater, Sophia Blake Foster and Miley Kate Atwater; and many other family and friends, who will miss him.
A private celebration of his life will be held at his home at a later time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
