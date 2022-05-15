Rita Anne Connell
A prayer service for Rita Anne Connell, 66, will be held May 21 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Ms. Connell passed away May 13 at her residence.
Born Sept. 24, 1953 in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Mager and Rita Condron. Ms. Connell retired from Lowe's Home Improvement in Myrtle Beach after 20 years of service.
Along with her parents, Ms. Connell was predeceased by her husband, James Connell.
Surviving are her three children, Richard Connell (Michelle), Sharon Connell (Glenn) and Jason Connell (Sue); seven grandchildren, Ashlee Connell, Richard Connell, Chelsea Connell, Madison Connell, Morgan Connell, Matthias Connell and Nicholas Sayre; six great- grandchildren, Briah, Alani, Caylee, Amelia, James and Nicolia; a brother, Joe Mager; a sister, Linda Charlton (Harry); the love of her life and life partner, Charles "Chalie" Price; her loyal companion, Ace; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on May 21 in Goldfinch Funeral Home,
