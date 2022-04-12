Ricky Adam Long Sr.
LORIS-Ricky Long Sr., 59, passed away April 7 at his home following an illness.
Born on Feb. 8, 1963 in Wilmington, N.C., he was the son of the late Grady Long and the late Maxine Coleman Long. Mr. Long was an auto body repairman and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Hickman Long; son, Ricky Long Jr. and his wife Crystal Cannon; daughter, Victoria Strickland and her husband Caleb; three grandchildren, Chance Mincey, Isaac Strickland and Aiden Long; and brother, Joe Long and his wife Marjorie.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Long was predeceased by his brother Charles Long; and sister, Milley Long.
Services will be private. Please sign Mr. Long’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com. Call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
