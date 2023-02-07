Ricky Eugene Hubbard Sr.
Ricky Eugene Hubbard, 60, passed away at his home after a massive heart attack during the early morning hours of Jan. 23.
Ricky was born in Dillon Aug. 29, 1962, to the late L.C. and Ethel Hubbard.
Ricky worked at Food Lion for more than 30 years.
Ricky was a father, grandfather, uncle and friend whose hobbies included being with his grandchildren, walking on the beach and just being outside.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Bonnie Logan Hubbard; his son, Ricky Jr. of North Carolina; and two daughters, Lili Rose Hubbard of Marion and Annette Logan Ross of Coward; and his special sister, Gina Bruno from Texas; nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Ricky will forever be missed by all of his family and friends.
Kelvin F. Lewis, funeral director, and Lewis Crematory & Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach are in charge of arrangements.
Call (843) 294-0011.
