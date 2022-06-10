Ricky Dallas “Pop” Taylor
Ricky Dallas “Pop” Taylor, 64, of Longs passed away June 1 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River.
Rick was born in Charleston, W.Va., on April 24, 1958 to Mabel and Dallas Taylor. He attended East Bank High School and was a proud member of Heat and Frost Insulators Local 80.
Rick loved the beach, reading magazines, sitting in the driveway with friends and spending time with his grandchildren. He had a knack for making everyone feel welcome and loved in his presence. Rick could be found sitting outside his garage and greeting neighbors most every day since moving to South Carolina. He never turned down the opportunity to tell a joke or show kindness to others.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patty Taylor, of Longs; his children Jennifer Kidd (Chris) of Myrtle Beach, Eddie Taylor (Samantha) of Sissonville, W.Va., and Paul Taylor of Wichita, Kan.
“Pop” is also survived by his grandchildren, Jacob Kidd, Ethan Kidd, Madison Taylor, Channing Taylor and Shane Walker; brother, Jerry Taylor (Linda) of St. Albans, W.Va., and Gary Taylor Sr. of Dolan Springs, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Stephanie Taylor of Chesapeake, W.Va; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members in West Virginia.
Rick was predeceased by his parents, Dallas Taylor and Mabel Taylor; and his younger brother, Randy Taylor.
There will be no memorial service at this time. Per his wishes, Rick will be cremated and his ashes spread in Myrtle Beach at a later date.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services of Myrtle Beach is in charge of arrangements.
