MYRTLE BEACH-Graveside Services for Richard W. “Dick” Byrd, 78, will be held Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m. in Ocean Woods Cemetery in Myrtle Beach, officiated by the Rev. John Holmes.

Mr. Byrd passed away peacefully at his home Nov. 5, following an extended illness. In a “Godwink” moment, all of his family was by his side even though they were not expecting him to slip away.

Born Sept. 3, 1943 in Glasgow, Ky., he was the son of the late Cleatus U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and proudly served his country for four years, including a tour in Vietnam.

He graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in science and enjoyed a lifetime of opening, operating and selling a long list of businesses all over Horry County. Dick was an astute entrepreneur and businessman who enjoyed sharing the blessings God poured into his life. Among his favorite enterprises was Dick’s Cycle Shop in Myrtle Beach, which he operated for 25 years.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Annette Bryant Byrd; his daughters, Terri Jones and her husband Jody, and Traci Chanaca and her husband Joel; his grandchildren, Bryson Jones, Laurel Jones and Audrey Chanaca; and his sister, Bettye Brookfield.

Mr. Byrd was predeceased by his son, Timothy Wayne Byrd.

Memorial donations may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

