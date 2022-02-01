Richard "Rick" Joe Goins
Richard "Rick" Joe Goins, 54, of Surfside Beach, passed away Jan. 25 in Myrtle Beach Grand Strand Hospital after his battle with serious medical issues in recent years.
He fought strong and courageously until the end. His loving wife, Kimberly Poindexter Goins, was by his side.
Richard was born April 2, 1967. He attended Lackey High School in La Plata, Md. After graduating from high school he moved to Rockingham County in North Carolina and in recent years had moved to Surfside Beach.
Richard was a skilled roofer and carpenter and owned K&R Roofing in Eden, N.C. He enjoyed hard work until his health started to decline.
He loved his family and, along with his wife, raised his three granddaughters, Kara, Jayda and Jasmine in his home. He was their beloved "Papa", but just like a father to them.
Rick loved riding his Harley and attending Myrtle Beach bike festival each year with his wife. His beloved dogs, Osha and Ariel, will surely be missing him, too.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Poindexter Goins of the home; a son, Richard Joe Goins II (Nikki); a stepson, Robert Dale Thompson (Rebecca); a daughter, Andrea Goins Norris (Kevin);
granddaughters, Kara Lynn Kalchbrenner (Isaiah), Jayda Shree Goins and Jasmine Marie Goins of the home, Audrey Corina Hall, Chanel Leeann Goins and Alora Sarangaya Goins; brothers, Jimmy Goins (Nancy), Harold Goins and LeeRoy Goins (Sadie); sisters, Betty Goins (Mike) and Ann Zorn; special niece, Terry Goins; special great-nephews, Ronte and Isaiah Hayes; special friends, Terry Hodge and Jonathan Goins.
He was predeceased by his parents, James Roy Goins and Elsene Hickman Goins.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Condolences and memorials for Kim and the girls can be mailed to: Kimberly Goins, 6001 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29575.
Lewis Crematory of Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
