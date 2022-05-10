Richard Paul Siefert

A Celebration of Life service for Richard Paul Siefert, 86, will be held May 21 at 2 p.m. in Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet.

Mr. Siefert passed away peacefully May 4 in Grand Strand Medical Center.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., Mr. Seifert was the son of the late Henry and Mae Siefert.

A member of Wildlife Action, Mr. Siefert loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He was very patriotic and enjoyed traveling the country with the love of his life, Mary, in their RV.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Siefert was preceased by his son, Robert Siefert; and a brother.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Siefert of Myrtle Beach; sons, John (Allison) Savage of Northport, N.Y., and David (Gina) Savage of Kings Park, N.Y.; grandchildren, Heather Rubin, Victoria Savage, Jackie Savage and Bella savage; great- grandchildren, Holly, Liam and Emily.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Animal Shelter, 125 Ridge St., Georgetown, SC 29440 or online at https://www.sfanimals.org/how-you-can-help/donate/

