MYRTLE BEACH—Richard P. O’Donnell, 87, passed away Nov. 21.
He was a former senior analyst with the National Security Agency.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1932, in Washington, D.C., and was the son of the late John J. and Anne Huntington O’Donnell.
Following three years of service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he attended George Washington University and joined the NSA.
His agency career spanned three decades during the height of the Cold War period and included such varied assignments as serving two years on the staff of the director of Central Intelligence, senior operations office in the National Security Operations Center and deputy chief of the Office of International and Economic Affairs.
He retired from the NSA in 1987 after 34 years of federal service.
In the 1960s-70s, he was an award-winning playwright whose work was performed in professional regional and community theatre and several public radio and area television productions.
He was a member of the Dramatists Guild of America.
In retirement, he was a volunteer with the America Cancer Society and the Senior Connection of Montgomery County, Maryland. He was a member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic minister and served in their Pastoral Care Program at Suburban Hospital in Montgomery County, Maryland.
In 2015, he relocated to Myrtle Beach and has been a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.
He was predeceased by wife Rosemarie O’Donnell and brothers Ray O’Donnell and Joe O’Donnell and wife Joanne.
He is survived by daughters Rosanne Grolman and husband Dave, and Kathleen McCormick and husband Tim; son Christopher O’Donnell and wife Nicole; grandchildren Colleen, Christina, Meghan and Sean; great-granddaughter, Agnes and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Nov. 26. A graveside service will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Renovation Fund or the School Scholarship Fund at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
