MYRTLE BEACH—Richard Norris Campbell, 68, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away March 16 after a long battle with lung cancer.
Richard was born in Roanoke on Jan. 28, 1952, the son of the late William B. and Sarah “Gene” Campbell.
Richard is survived by wife Drema A. Campbell of Myrtle Beach; daughters Deidre DeHoust and husband Brady of Reston, Virginia, Sarah Wimmer and husband Donnie of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and daughter Allyson Schwab and husband Doug of Cedar Falls, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; brother John Campbell and wife Terry of Richmond, Virginia; sister Barbara Goodall and husband Lury of Myrtle Beach as well as two nephews.
After retiring from the Roanoke Gas Company, Richard’s love of golf and the beach led to his move to Myrtle Beach in 2016 with his wife. The family shares in memories of beach trips, cruises, trips to Disneyworld, golf trips, many pictures and holiday celebrations.
A celebration of Richard’s life will take place later this year in Roanoke.
