MYRTLE BEACH—Richard Leonard Bjerken, 91, passed away Dec. 13.
His last days were very comfortable and peaceful surrounded by family at son David’s home.
Surviving family includes oldest daughter Sharon Mullins (Bjerken) and husband Steve Mullins of Murrells Inlet; son David Bjerken, M.D., and wife Vaishali Swami, M.D., of Myrtle Beach; daughter Patty Snyder (Bjerken) and husband Bill Snyder, M.D., of McAllen, Texas; grandchildren Brian Truex of South Carolina, Jennifer Petrie of Minnesota, Elise Bjerken, D.O., of South Carolina, Lindsay Bjerken of Washington, D. C., Laurie Snyder of Texas, Katherine Snyder of Texas and David Snyder of Texas and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie Mae Bjerken (Wilke) of Hastings, Minnesota, and sister Eleanor Ruth Baird (Bjerken) of Edina, Minnesota.
Richard “Dick” Bjerken was born on Nov. 30,1928, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, son of Leonard Olaf Bjerken and Ruth Hazel Bjerken (Anderson).
He grew up in Southeast Minneapolis, graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1946 and continued his education at the University of Minnesota.
He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War (1952-54) followed by studies at the Minnesota School of Business.
He enjoyed a full, rewarding career working in accounting as well as computer programming at Peavey Company and later Pillsbury Company in downtown Minneapolis where he ultimately retired as a tax accountant.
He was a true “Minnesota Boy” (as he called himself). Dick and Bonnie raised their family in Minneapolis and later in Edina, with all children graduating from Edina East High School.
He was a Christian man who always led the family to join in church membership and activities. During most of his years as a husband and father, he and Bonnie and the family were members of Colonial Church of Edina.
After retiring, Dick and Bonnie would spend the winters in Sun City, Arizona. They were active in their neighborhood, played golf, and enjoyed many social activities in the community. Dick and Bonnie both loved Arizona with its interesting desert landscape, animals and birds, and warm climate.
Later, they moved to Mount Dora, Florida, for the winter months where son David and his family lived and worked.
In 2014, Dick moved to Myrtle Beach, and enjoyed it so much that in 2018 he decided to give up spending summers in his beloved Minnesota and would reside in Myrtle Beach year-round near his son David and daughter Sharon who both were South Carolina residents.
Most recently, he lived in the community of Covenant Towers in Myrtle Beach, where he made many new friends, played cards and cribbage, attended concerts, and loved the outdoors, especially his fifth floor porch view of a par three golf hole at Pine Lakes.
He was a sweet man, known and loved by so many. He had a vibrant social life throughout his years, continuing to drive while in his 90s, going out for happy hour or dinner with friends and watching live music, sports and movies.
As Grandpa, he was always attentive to each grandchild’s lives and interests, spectating at their sporting events and attending their graduations. He was a proud grandpa who loved to be with his family to share in the joy of their accomplishments and successes.
He loved meeting people and conversing, expressing a genuine interest and curiosity about others. He was a conversationalist and shared many memorable stories. He kept friendships and maintained connections with people he and Bonnie knew throughout their lives.
He loved to travel, loved nature and wildlife, enjoyed cars and driving trips, loved music and was patriotic. He took his family on summer road trips to see the country, including many national historic sites and parks. He and Bonnie traveled to Europe with friends, had New Year’s Eve parties and attended Vikings football games, Twins Baseball and Minnesota North Stars hockey games.
He and Bonnie both golfed and spent much time in the outdoors enjoying birds and wildlife and enjoyed time working on their home at West Shore Drive in Edina, especially gardening and yard work.
Dick was a capable craftsman who could make home improvements and repairs, refinish furniture, maintain his cars and kept meticulous notes and records of everything.
Richard Bjerken will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and neighbors. He touched so many and we will always cherish his memory.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer to have gifts made to the Quilts of Valor Foundation (https://www. qovf.org). You may designate your gift for the local chapter “Myrtle Beach Shore Birds”.
Most recently they honored Richard with a quilt for his service to our country.
