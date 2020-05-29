PAWLEYS ISLAND—Richard Lee Kerr, 77, passed away May 22 at his residence after a courageous battle with idiopathy pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Born Aug. 31, 1942, Richard was predeceased by parents Lee S. Kerr and Edith R. Kerr of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Mr. Kerr is survived by devoted wife Grace Kelley of Pawleys Island; brother Robert “Bob” (Beverly) Kerr of Alcoa, Tennessee; son Brad (Stephanie) Kerr of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters Paige Preston (Taylor) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Kelley Grace Kerr of Pawleys Island and grandchildren Chad, Ryan and Alex Preston and Maddie and Jake Kerr.
Richard was a graduate of the University of Tennessee in 1965 with a degree in industrial engineering. He then served in the U.S. Air Force from which he was honorable discharged as a captain.
He was employed by Alcoa for 15 years. He became an executive at International Metals Company (IMCO) in Rockwood, Tennessee, from which he was instrumental in developing the largest aluminum recycling company in the world.
He lived in Dallas, Texas, before retiring to Pawleys Island in 2004. He served eight years on the Georgetown County School Board.
Richard enjoyed being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved fishing, hunting, playing bridge, supporting UT sports and watching daughter Kelley Grace dance.
He enjoyed his lake house in Louisville, Tennessee, and the views from his home on the creek in Pawleys Island.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is serving the family.
