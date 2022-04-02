Richard L. “Ricky” Gresham
A memorial service for Richard L. “Ricky” Gresham, 30, will be held April 9 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Glenn Stanley officiating.
Ricky passed away March 27 at his residence.
Born in Rutland, Vt., he a son of Shelly Champine and the late Rich Gresham. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Ricky was always smiling and singing. He enjoyed hanging around the campfire with his family and friends. Ricky was great with kids and loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, Ricky was predeceased by an infant sister, Roberta Gresham; his maternal grandparents, Vernon and Elsie Champine; his paternal grandfather, Gary Gresham; and his great-grandparents, Dude and Rose Marie Gresham and Lona Davis.
Surviving, in addition to his mother of Conway, are one daughter, Grace of Conway; one sister, Jessica Marchinkowski (Ed) of Conway; one brother, Travis Gresham (Shanda Hurst) of Conway; four nephews, Zachary, Ryan, Ian and Kai; one niece, Emma; his girlfriend, Brianna Sullivan; his grandmother, Kathy James of Texas; his great-grandfather, R.C. Davis of Texas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.