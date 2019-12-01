MYRTLE BEACH—Richard Jacob Loskill Sr. entered into eternal rest on Nov. 22.
He was born Oct. 21, 1945, in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, to the late Eugene J. and Elizabeth Collette (Arey) Loskill.
After graduating from Hazleton High School, he served in the United States Coast Guard for four years, much of the time aboard the USCGC Bramble (WLB-392) as an electrician’s mate.
After his military service, he was graduated from the Pennsylvania State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
He enjoyed expanding his knowledge by reading about a multitude of subjects, especially history. He was an avid fan of the Nittany Lions football team.
After enjoying a long career in the probation and parole field, he retired as the agent-in-charge of the Georgetown County office of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon services.
A lifelong Catholic, and longtime parishioner of Saint Michael Catholic Church in Garden City Beach, he was involved with perpetual adoration and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8980.
He was an enthusiast of Studebaker automobiles, and owned many different models. He enjoyed playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Carol A. (Huggins) Loskill, and sister Judith L. Correll.
He is survived by sons Richard Jr. (Sharon) and Brian (Chontel) Loskill; beloved daughter Meghan L. Kraus; granddaughters Shelley and Ava; grandsons Jacob and Patrick; uncle William E. Jones Jr.; four nephews, one niece, and many cousins.
He is survived by fiancé Gail Binni.
He was a man of respect, a man of strong moral character and a natural leader. He was a provider for his family and instilled a strong work ethic. He was a friend to so many and often maintained those friendships for decades. He will always remain a positive influence to all who knew and loved him.
A funeral service was held Nov. 27 at St Michael Catholic Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
