Richard E. Kavanaugh
Richard E. “Dick” Kavanaugh, widower of LaVerne Kavanaugh, passed away Feb. 12. He was 95-years-old.
Born on Aug. 9, 1927 in Berwyn, Ill., Dick was the son of Vlastimil and Angela Kavina. He was predeceased by his brother, George Kavina of Las Vegas, Nev.
He is survived by a son, Kim Kavanaugh of Conway; and a daughter, Kandace Kavanaugh of Myrtle Beach; two grandchildren, Nathan Smith of San Antonio, Texas, and Rachel Smith of St. Johns, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Kyle Chastain.
Dick loved his family very much. He had a great personality, was an avid golfer and great athlete and he worked until he was 89-years-old.
He now rests in the clouds with his mom and Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.