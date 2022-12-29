Richard “Doug” Roberts
Funeral services for Richard “Doug” Roberts, 79, will be held Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Collins and the Rev. Robin King officiating.
Mr. Roberts went to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 27 with his loving family by his side.
Born Aug. 26, 1943 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Hubert James Roberts and Nettie Richardson Roberts.
Mr. Roberts was predeceased by his parents; his wife of fifty-seven years, Susie Wilson Roberts; and sister, Geraldine Chestnut.
Doug was a member of the Masonic Lodge, #65 for fifty years and he sang with Redeemed Quartet for more than forty years. He was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church, sang in the choir and enjoyed working on things, especially small engines.
He is survived by his daughter,
Sherri Roberts Sellers (Gregory); brother, Windell Roberts (Doris); sisters, Marionelle Johnson, Elaine Shelley, Judy Brooks (Brooks) and Debbie Alford (John); and one grandchild, Dylan Wade Duncan, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Burial will follow in Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US 378, Conway, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.