PAWLEYS ISLAND—Richard “Dick” Hajec, 84, passed away Dec. 11 at his home with his family by his side.
Born in Webster, Massachusetts, Dick was the son of the late George and Katherine Hajec.
Dick was also predeceased by his brother Donald.
Dick was very active in his community. He was the first president of the Tradition Club HOA. He then was on the board of Litchfield By the Sea.
He loved to play golf and started the golf group known as the12 Apostles, which he was very proud of. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Lucy. Dick also liked to snow ski.
The biggest sunshine in his life was spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.
Dick was a graduate of Worchester Poly Tech and then went on to the University of Iowa for grad school. He was a licensed PE engineer. His business career included Rotron Fan Company in Woodstock, New York, and Spencer Turbine Company in Windsor, Connecticut.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lucy; daughter Jane Arnone (Bill) of Connecticut; sons Richard Hajec Jr. (Lori) of New Hampshire and Florida and Ted (Lori) of Texas and grandchildren Jordan, Colby, Abby, Jacob, Anna Hajec,Samantha and Billy Arnone.
A memorial service was held Dec. 17 at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
