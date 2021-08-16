Richard Burrows
Richard Burrows, 76, of Longs passed away peacefully Aug. 11 with his wife at his side.
Originally from Dover, N.H., he will be laid to rest in New Hampshire at a future date.
He worked as a teacher, writer and editor, but his true love was being a maker of beautiful things to share with others. In the past few years, he truly missed being a craftsman. He was a very loving and supportive husband and father. He always tried to do good for everyone.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, of 55 years; his daughter, Karen Langer and her two children, Jordan and CJ of North Myrtle Beach; his son, David Burrows and his wife Stephanie of New Milford, Conn., and their son Kirk who live in Unity, Maine.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to any Alzheimer’s Association to help eliminate this terrible disease.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.