The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that college athletes can be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL). Although schools are not allowed to pay athletes to play sports, student-athletes can be paid by others. Student-athletes can accept money from businesses in exchange for allowing the businesses to feature them in advertisements or products. Athletes can use their status to promote their own public appearances, to start their own sports camps and teach lessons, to sell memorabilia, to make paid speaking engagements and to launch their own businesses. Do you think college athletes should be allowed to profit from their NIL? Choices are:

You voted: