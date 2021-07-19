Richard Baliunas
A funeral mass for Richard Baliunas, 73, husband of Ann T. Baliunas, will be held July 22 at 9 a.m. in the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway, officiated by the Rev. Oscar Borda. Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. in Florence National Cemetery.
Mr. Baliunas passed away July 17 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Oct. 3, 1947 in Kassel Germany, he was the son of the late Edmundas and Viktorija Baliunas. Richie proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968-1971 and retired from a long and dedicated career as a mail clerk with the U.S. Postal Service. When his children were small the family made lifetime memories on vacation trips to the Poconos. He enjoyed the thrill of paratrooper jumps and later in life traded that passion for motorcycles, riding all across the United States for many years. In quieter moments, Richie loved sitting on the front porch with his beloved dog, Dakotah. He was an incredible husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Baliunas was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Renata Baliunas.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Ann Baliunas; his children, Robert Torrey and his wife Maddy, Peter Baliunas and Justin Baliunas; his grandson, Joey Torrey; his brother, Raymond Baliunas and his wife Cathy; a cherished aunt, Ona Mileris; a sister-in-law, Joan Skowronski and her husband Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends July 21 from 2 p.m.-4p.m. and again from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, 606 Beaty St. The Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m.
