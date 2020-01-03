CONWAY—Richard Austin Woodward Sr., 77, passed away Dec.16 at his residence.
Born July 29, 1942, in Conway, he was the son of the late Frederick James Woodward and Earline Causey Woodward.
Mr. Woodward was an avid fisherman. He loved softball, bowling and his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Mr. Woodward is predeceased by sister Elizabeth LaClaire Causey and brother James Wiley "Woody" Woodward.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Carolyn G. Woodward; sons Richard Austin "Ricky" Woodward II (Miki) and Christopher Scott Woodward; daughter Joan Marie Bell (Neal); grandchildren Anthony "Travis" Austin Rabon, Matthew Lee Desjardins (Michelle) and Jennifer Kelly Woodward (Jody); great-grandchildren Carolyne Haithcock, Austin Haithcock, Camden King, Yanessa Torres, Joselyn Torres, Julian Desjardins and Grayson Lawson; brother Roderick Dale Woodward; sister-in-law Maxine Woodward; many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friend Rodney Woodberry.
Funeral services were held Dec. 20 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, with the Revs. Larry Bell and Mack Hutson officiating. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
