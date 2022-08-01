Richard Allen Jaco
GRESHAM-Graveside services for Richard Allen Jaco, 83, were held July 30 in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Jaco passed away July 27 at his residence.
He was born July 21, 1939 in Antioch Calif., a son of the late Albert Jaco and Myrtle Mary Heckard Jaco.
He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Joseph Allen Jaco; siblings, Betty Casey, Mary Buck, Johnny Jaco, Albert D. Jaco Jr., Katheline Jaco and Jody Jaco.
Richard was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Mr. Jaco is survived by his son, Richard Denton Jaco and his fiancé Barbara Otto; daughter, Terry Chapin; siblings, Warren “Sammy” Jaco, Dale Jaco, Mable Crouch and Linda Jaco; two granddaughters, Tabitha Chapin and Kylie McAlister; seven great-granddaughters, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
