Richia Renee Powell
HOPKINS-Richia Renee Powell, 51, formerly of Conway, wife of Alan L. Faver, passed away Aug. 14.
Mrs. Powell was born in Loris, a daughter of Michael Newman Powell and Reba Hatcher McCaffrey. She was a member of the Waccamaw Indian People and served on the Tribal Council. Mrs. Powell loved animals and working with her flowers. She was formerly employed by Frontier Communications.
Surviving are her husband, Alan L. Faver of Hopkins; her mother, Reba Hatcher McCaffrey (Greg Morgan) of Conway; her father, Michael Powell of Loris; her brother, Tommie Newman Powell of Loris; and a special nephew, Thomas Newman Powell.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home Aug. 20 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to the Waccamaw Indian People, c/o Chief Buster Hatcher, 2112 Old Altman Road, Conway 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
