Gil C. Reyes
Gil C. Reyes, 66, passed peacefully at home March 23 surrounded by his loving family.
Gil was born, the youngest of four boys, in Brooke Army Hospital, Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, Texas, to Roland and Rebecca Reyes.
In his youth, he fixed up old cars with his dad, worked in a butcher shop and played high school football. Shortly after graduating, he proudly served four years as a Security Specialist in the U.S. Air Force. Though he would ultimately retire after 33 years with the U.S. Postal Service, he was a man of many talents, who worked two, and sometimes three, jobs to provide a good life for his family.
Gil remained madly in love with his wife Pam for their 46 years of marriage. Together they raised three children, Gil Donovan, Rebecca and Wesley, and they cherished their two grandchildren, Emily and Joey. Countless nieces, nephews, young cousins and friends of his children will eagerly offer that Gil was a positive and affirming role model whose presence made a difference in their lives.
Gil was the kind of person you couldn’t help but tell your life story to within five minutes of the meeting. With a caring heart, listening ear and ever-present smile, everybody loved talking to him. He shared his faith in God with everyone he met.
During his 10 years of struggle with colon cancer, kidney failure and pancreatic cancer, he used his journey as a way to witness God’s everlasting love and unfailing strength. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and Roland, and survived by his brother Fabian, loving wife, children, grandchildren and many family and friends.
Gil’s family will hold a Celebration of Life at their church in the next few weeks, before interring his ashes at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Arrowood through Calvary Chapel Myrtle Beach 316 Bush Drive, Myrtle Beach 29579.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is handling arrangements. Call (843) 294-0011.
