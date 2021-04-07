Candi Beverly
A Funeral Mass for Candi Beverly, 72, be held April 13 at 12 p.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Father ‘Rick LaBrecque officiating. Entombment will follow in the St. James Catholic Church Columbarium.
Mrs. Beverly passed away April 6 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Aug. 6, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Rolland Cletus and Katherine Anne Hutcheson. She was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church where she enjoyed volunteering and was a member of the Ladies Guild.
Mrs. Beverly retired from Horry County Schools and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her servant’s heart and her desire to take care of her family and friends.
Mrs. Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Choc Beverly; one son, Chip Beverly; one daughter, Courtney Beverly; and one sister, Loralee Badgett.
Survivors include one daughter, Annie Beverly Sayre (Scott) of Conway; one son, Chris Beverly of Conway; seven grandchildren, Hayley Collins, Jacob Vollmer, Elisabeth Beverly, Hal Beverly, Ellis Sayre, Hutcheson Beverly and James Beverly; two great-grandchildren, Marley Sanders and Hayeston Beverly; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Michael Catholic School, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is serving the family.
