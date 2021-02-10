William Francis Sheehan Jr.
LORIS-William Francis Sheehan Jr., 80, passed away Feb. 6 in McLeod Loris Hospital. Mr. Sheehan was born Oct. 26, 1940, in Troy, N.Y., to the late William Francis Sheehan Sr., and the late Mary Malik Sheehan.
Mr. Sheehan served his country with courage, honor and distinction in the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, Mr. Sheehan worked as a machinist, then headed the Research and Development Department of Troy-Bilt/Gardenway. He was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Averill Park, N.Y.
Bill had a lifelong passion for bowling and fishing.
Survivors include his two sons, Robert W. Sheehan and his wife Lisa of Melbourne, Fla., and Richard M. Sheehan and his wife Dena of Waxhaw, N.C.; three daughters, Laura Lehtela and her husband Juha of Waxhaw, N.C., Cheryl Marcus and her husband Erik of Ocean Springs, Miss., and Amy Stahlman and her husband Sean of Averill Park, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; and two sisters, Diane Rogers and her husband Joe of Myrtle Beach, and JoAnn Trombly and her husband Robert of Chazy, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sheehan was predeceased by his wife, Diana Kathleen Dunworth Sheehan; and one sister, Betty Alix.
Memorial services will be private. Please sign Mr. Sheehan’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.