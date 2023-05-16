Reneè Bratcher
A graveside service for Reneè Bratcher, 62, will be held May 19 at 3 p.m. in Graham Cemetery with the Rev. Kelly Johnson officiating.
Mrs. Bratcher passed away May 13.
Born in Loris, she was a daughter of the late O.H. and Blanche Hardee. She loved kids and was a mother to many children in her community over the years. Mrs. Bratcher especially loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She always put the feelings of others first. She enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bratcher was predeceased by her husband, James David Bratcher; her father-in-law, Jimmy Bratcher; one sister and four brothers.
Survivors include her four children, Jessica Vazquez (Luis “Moses”) of Conway, Brandon Todd of Conway, Jaime Durant (Charlie) of Aynor and David Bratcher (Lynsey) of Conway; nine grandchildren, James Dionne, Peyton Bratcher, Paxton Gore, Bryant Gore, James David “Trey” Bratcher III, Isabelle Todd, Carlee Durant, Anslee Durant and Graham Durant; three sisters, Gail Holmes (Jimmy), Eunice Williamson (Kinard), Joyce Galloway (Larry) and Louise Fowler; two brothers, Howard Hardee (Callie) and Bruce Ray; and her mother-in-law, Alvenia Bratcher.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
