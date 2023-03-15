Rendel Mincey
Funeral services for Rendel Mincey, 68, will be held March 16 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant View Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dale Willoughby. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Mr. Mincey, husband of Rennie Causey Mincey, passed away March 14 at his home following a yearlong battle with cancer.
Born Nov. 11, 1954 in Mullins, Rendel is the son of Elizabeth Rowell Mincey and the late Howard Lamar Mincey. He retired from Horry County Government, having served 37 years with the Tax Assessor’s office, and serving 24 of those years as the tax assessor. He was one of the longest-service assessors in the state of South Carolina. Rendel was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and loved his dogs. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years.
In addition to his father, Rendel was predeceased by his in-laws, Reo and Agnes Causey; his brother-in-law, Franklin Hodge; and his nephew, Blake Causey.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Rennie Causey Mincey; his children, Chris Mincey and wife Cortney and Jessica Collins and husband Clay; his mother, Elizabeth Mincey; his grandchildren, Nicholas Mincey, Blakeley Mincey, Maci Collins, Brooks Mincey and Baylor Mincey; his sister, Cheryl Hodge; his brother-in-law, Ronnie Causey and wife Darlene; his sisters-in-law, Regenia Causey and Renee Robyn Causey; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel March 15 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m..
Memorial donations may be made to either Crescent Hospice, 1039 Cheraw St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 or to Causey Crusaders 1008 Third Ave., Suite B, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
