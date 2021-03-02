Linda Vaught Mills
Graveside service for Linda Vaught Mills, 79, were held March 2 in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor David Watts.
Mrs. Mills, widow of Paul Mills, passed away Feb. 26.
Born Oct. 20, 1941, in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Robert Laddie Vaught and the late Lou Nell Bennett Vaught. Mrs. Mills was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she faithfully served as music director and Sunday School teacher. She was a registered nurse, who spent 52 years serving others at Loris Healthcare Systems. She enjoyed shopping and traveling, but her most cherished time was spent with her family.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Mills was predeceased by her son, Robert Douglas Vaught; and her brother, Robert Michael Vaught.
Survivors include her grandson, Logan Vaught and his wife Jessica; her great-granddaughter, Vanessa Vaught; her brother, Laddie “Bing” Vaught and his wife Kay; her nieces, Erika Williams and her husband Kenny and Jill Lane and her husband Dan; her nephew, Casey Vaught; her great-nieces and nephews, Kelsey Hucks and her husband Colby, Jordyn Herring, McKenzie Tyson, Mason Williams, Maggie Williams, Devin Lane, Dylan Lane, Brooke Lane, Anna Lane, Megan Lane, and Walker Lane; her great-great-nephews, Kade Hucks and Kylo Ingram; and her faithful canine companions, Simba, Sissy and PupPup.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the music department of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.